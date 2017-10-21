× Florence attorney Jean Darby dies Saturday afternoon

Lauderdale County, Ala. — A spokesperson with the Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital confirmed that Florence attorney Jean Darby died Saturday afternoon.

Darby collapsed Thursday morning while delivering her closing argument during a murder trial for Alfonso Jarmon. Darby had remarked to the jury about how tiring this case must be for them because it had wiped her out as well. Just moments later Darby went into medical distress.

Friends of Darby say she did not suffer a heart attack. Her cause of death has not been released.