CHARLESTON, Ill. (WHNT)- It’s not how you start it’s how you finish and that proved to be true for No. 3 Jacksonville State on Saturday. The Gamecocks trailed 14-9 at halftime against Eastern Illinois but rallied in the second half to win 30-14.

Both teams were undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play heading into the game but now JSU holds sole position of first with a 4-0 conference record. The Panthers drop to 4-1. The win also extends the Gamecocks’ conference win streak to 28 games.

Quarterback Bryant Horn connected with Krenwick Sanders for two touchdowns in the third quarter. Meanwhile the Gamecocks’ defense held the Panthers to just 83 yards in the second half.

Horn finished 15-of-27 for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added another 66 yards rushing.

Running back Tramel Terry led the ground game with 84 yards and a touchdown. De’Marcus Flowers tacked on another rushing TD for the Gamecocks late in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State returns to Burgess-Snow field next weekend for homecoming against Southeast Missouri. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.