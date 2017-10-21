HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove, Shea Balch, talks about marrying up your line and speed while putting. When you're practicing putting, try to visualize three different putts, and try to marry up line and speed to help you make a few more of them.
19th Hole: Putting Line and Speed
