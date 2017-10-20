Wilson vs Priceville; Central Florence Vs West Limestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wilson Warriors have been wreaking havoc on their opponents this season. They're undefeated and on the road this week at Priceville. The Bulldogs went into the match still winless in region play.

The Warriors were all over 'em, remaining undefeated with a 52-17 win over Priceville.

A critical game for both Central-Florence and West Limestone in Class 4A, Region 8 this week. Central is eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, while West Limestone clinched their spot with a win.

Central's defense comes up big but even that couldn't stop West Limestone, final score 26-6.