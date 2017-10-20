Sylvania vs Plainview; Colbert Heights vs Lauderdale County; Gadsden City vs Sparkman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Only eight miles separate Sylvania and Plainview high schools. As close as they are distance-wise, they're even closer when it comes to the Class 3A, Region 7 rankings.

Both the Rams and the Bears are 4-0 heading into this week's game battle for the region championship! Last year Sylvania shutout Plainview 20-zip, so that may have been a bit of a motivating factor for the Bears. Plainview takes revenge this year, winning 13-3.

The Lauderdale County Tigers had a chance to claim the 3A, Region 7 title this week but the Colbert Heights Wildcats, who are tied for second in the region, worked hard to spoil their plans.

The Wildcats edged out over Lauderdale County winning 28-13 and forcing a multi-team tie for first place in the region!

Sparkman with a chance to punch a ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2006 at this week's Homecoming game against Gadsden City. (A very beautiful moment happened during Halftime in case you missed it)

Coach Laron White and company have no trouble moving the ball against the Titans defense. Senators pick up a memorable win, 38-13.