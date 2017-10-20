Rain moves in by Sunday night, and it gets heavy on Monday

Classic October weather like this leaves you wondering what to wear on any given day: cold in the morning, warm in the afternoon, and a slight chill in the evening.

That’s what we get tonight and Saturday, but there’s a big change for the wetter (and stormier) coming in by Sunday night.

Football Friday weather this evening looks great: still not a hot-chocolate-sell-out week, though! Expect temperatures to fall from the mid-60s at kick-off to the upper 50s by the fourth quarter. It’s cool but not cold. Low temperatures hit the upper 40s and lower 50s again Saturday morning, but it’s going to get a lot warmer in the afternoon: highs around 81ºF.

Slow-moving system, lots of rain: If not for hurricanes Harvey, Irene and Nate, we would have had very little rainfall over the past 60 days. As it stands now, some areas in Northwest Alabama still need rain to ‘catch up’ on the year-to-date (Muscle Shoals’ deficit is -2.22”).

This slow-moving storm system aimed at Alabama and Tennessee brings a lot of rain to areas that really need it from Sunday through Monday, but it may bring a little too much: more than 3-4” in some instances!

Rain/storm timeline: Clouds thicken Sunday morning, and you’ll notice the increased humidity with a south breeze gusting over 15 miles per hour. Some showers are possible between noon and 6 PM, but our best chance of rain comes from around 10 PM Sunday through about 6 PM Monday.

As of this writing, we do not expect a risk of severe storms; however, a slight shift northward in this system’s track could change that. We’ll be watchful and keep you informed of any changes.

Track heavy rain and thunderstorms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get highly-specialized forecast information for the Weather Where You Live or wherever you find yourself!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt