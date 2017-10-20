× Mark Russell, Huntsville City Councilman since 2002, will not seek another term

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mark Russell says he will not seek a 5th term as Huntsville’s City Councilman for District 2. He has filled that position since 2002.

“It has been a high honor to serve the Huntsville community for so many years, and I have enjoyed the opportunity to help citizens with their needs,” said Russell. “I’m proud of my record and of the work we accomplished. It’s simply time for me to step in a new direction.”

Russell has served on the council for four consecutive terms. He was also elected to serve as president of the council 10 times. He ran unopposed in his last two elections.

“Mark has been an exceptional leader for the City of Huntsville, one who put the public good before politics,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “He’s worked tirelessly for constituents and he took the time to understand all sides of an issue. I will greatly miss his dedication and selflessness.”

“Huntsville is in a great place and it’s the best of times for our city,” said Russell. “I’ve been fortunate to be a part of this success, and I believe it’s time for me to step down and allow someone else to have the opportunity to make Huntsville an even bigger and better city.”