Man accused of killing retired corrections officer in Florence found guilty

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – After a day of courtroom drama in Lauderdale County yesterday, the jury decided they could finish the trial for Alfonso Ramon Jarmon. Today, the jury found Jarmon guilty of killing 77-year-old Charles Hugh Perkins, a retired corrections officer.

The incident happened in April of 2016.

The jury was in deliberations for less than two hours today before making a decision in the case.

Sentencing for Jarmon is scheduled for December 6th at 9:00 a.m.