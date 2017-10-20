Lee vs Lawrence County; Alexandria vs Guntersville; Lamar County vs Sheffield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jemison has all but locked-up the Class 5A, Region 8 title with an unblemished record, but the other three playoff spots are pretty much up for grabs this week.

Lawrence County and Lee are part of the logjam in the region. The outcome of their game will pretty much determine who's in and who's out. Last year this game was a blowout with Lawrence County dominating Lee. This year the Jags were out for revenge, Lee wins it 21-6.

Alexandria and Guntersville battled for the right to host a first-round playoff game in Class 5A, Region 7 this week.

Wildcats are on a roll right now, winning their last four and going for number five. First points of the game go to the Cats and their defense put the Valley Cubs on lockdown! It's a shutout, Guntersville sweeping 17-0.

Sheffield is already locked into the playoffs, but the Bulldogs were trying to keep things rolling against the Lamar County Bulldogs this week. It was a dogfight up til the half, with Lamar County going into the locker room with a one-point lead.

Lamar County made that point grow into a 30-14 lead to take the win over Sheffield.