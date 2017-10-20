× Illinois out for future Toyota-Mazda factory, 3 southern states still in the running

According to a new report from Automotive News, the field has been narrowed once again for the assembly plant Toyota and Mazda are planning to open in the U.S. The latest state out of consideration is Illinois.

The report says the state’s lack of shovel-ready sites, and the fact that Illinois isn’t a “right-to-work” state, went into the decision.

Mark Peterson is the president and CEO of Intersect Illinois, the state’s privately run economic development corporation. He’s the source of the report by Automotive News. He says there has been no formal announcement, but his sources tell him that Illinois isn’t among the finalists for the $1.3 billion factory. He believe’s the state’s strong pro-union stance was one of the top reasons for that.

He pointed out that many consultants won’t make recommendations for companies to consider relocation or expansion in states that are not right-to-work.

All three of the finalists for the Toyota/Mazda plant are said to be right-to-work states in the southeast.

While we still don’t know is Alabama is a finalist, we are a right-to-work state.