Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle continues Amazon conversation with Al.com columnist

Huntsville mayor and candidate for governor Tommy Battle went to Birmingham Friday to meet face-to-face with a columnist whose article on Amazon he took issue with.

Wednesday the Battle campaign had criticized an article by “Reckon by Al.com” writer Kyle Whitmire. Battle had said the article missed a chance to highlight Alabama’s positives, while Whitmire argued his article was pro-Alabama while also being honest.

The two met in a Facebook Live conversation on the Reckon by Al.com Facebook page.