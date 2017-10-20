× GETTING RESULTS: Lawrence County students help sort thousands of diapers, wipes collected in ‘The Great Diaper Driver 2017’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Great Diaper Drive 2017 is wrapping up, after our big “Blitz Day” success. Our community stepped up in a huge way Thursday by donating thousands of pounds of diapers and wipes for local babies in need.

On Friday, students from Moulton helped sort all of those diapers and wipes, at the Food Bank of North Alabama’s “Diaper Bank.”

“We are sorting out the diapers and sorting out the wipes, and just getting everything ready to go,” Mamie Givens, a student at Lawrence County High School, said.

Thousands of pounds were donated during WHNT News 19, Rocket City Mom and IHeart Media Huntsville’s “Blitz Day” push. Lawrence County High School senior Trey Freeman was also one of the students who spent the morning helping.

“The work that you guys do, it’s a big part of why we do what we do,” Freeman said.

These students are part of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America group at their school. They are some of the many helping hands doing the heavy lifting to give babies diapers and a healthy, safe start in life.

“It makes me feel good to know that now they’re going to have diapers to wear and clean diapers,” student Patien Jones said.

The next step? Distribution. The food bank will make these boxes and bags available to local families in need, through the nearly 250 partner agencies they work with.

“It was better than we expected even, and I think we set another record,” Shirley Schofield, Food Bank of North Alabama Executive Director, said. “We’re still getting diapers in.”

This year’s diaper drive was clearly a success. It’s proof that when we take action for babies together, we can get big results. If you would still like to give to the Great Diaper Drive this year, you can still donate online by visiting the Food Bank of North Alabama’s website: donatenow.networkforgood.org.