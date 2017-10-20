DeKalb County authorities search for two missing teens

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County authorities are searching for two missing teens from Dawson, Ala.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris confirmed that 14-year-old Mckeena Rylie Copeland and 16-year-old Andruw Peyton Jones were last seen on October 18 and are believed to be traveling together.

The pair may be traveling in a white 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Alabama Tag #28DG319, but at this time their direction of travel is unknown.

Mckeena Copeland is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 145 lbs, and was last seen wearing a Kansas State ballcap and a black heart necklace.

Andruw Jones is described as being approximately 6′ tall, weighing 230 lbs, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey flannel shirt.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-380.