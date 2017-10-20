× Construction begins on Project Constellation after years of delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Construction on Project Constellation has begun. The $180 million mix-use development site located in downtown Huntsville has been talked about for years.

Co-Developer D. Scott McLain said the development will not disappoint the community. “We hope to bring something that is cool and wow. So all of us will see what a great spot this is.”

McLain says he has been wanting to do something with the property for years. “If you go back to the beginning, it’s been like 15 years since the Heart of Huntsville Mall was here and Burlington Coat Factory was in place, and we said we need to redevelop that site,” McLain said.

Then the recession hit. McLain said another construction delay stemmed from there being so many people involved in the project. “Making sure everybody is happy. Making sure everybody agrees to the same site plan, perform financial analysis, and schedule all at the same time is a colossal undertaking,” he explained.

He said construction crews just recently started working on the property again. “There are a few foundation remnants that we have to remove, then we start back with utilities, and we have to do some more filling.”

Once the project is completed over the next few years, McLain says you can expect to see a new hotel, restaurants and apartments. “This site wants to be mixed-use. This site wants to be the gateway for downtown. It wants to be the hood ornament.”