City leader calls for communities to work together to stop the violence after recent string of shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Investigators are continuing to search for witnesses in a string of shootings in north Huntsville.

As the Huntsville police department continues their investigation, City Councilman Devyn Keith is also working to find a way to stop the violence.

Four shootings have happened within a weeks time, and Councilman Keith is concerned. “Anytime you see a spike in crime specific to certain areas that we normally don’t see, you have to ask yourself, ‘Who are the perpetrators?'”

HPD arrested a 17-year-old for capital murder in one of those shootings. “It’s extremely frightening and extremely sad, why our youth might not be in school and choosing this type of lifestyle,” said Keith, who believes standing up against violence starts with education.

“Knowing how a youth gets to this type of conflict resolution that involves either fighting or involves shooting; that in itself has to be understood by the community.”

Keith says he is working with HPD on a strategic plan to present the community members. “Everybody in every corner of this city should feel comfortable in the place that they stay. If they have something like that happen, that the police department and the city hall is adhering to some type of strategy to decrease opportunities for that to happen.”

Keith says he hopes to explain some of the measures taken to deter crime in Terry Heights and believes implementing those measures in other areas will help build a stronger north Huntsville.

WHNT News 19 is working to get statistics on crime in Terry Heights from HPD. We’re also looking to learn more about what police have implemented in the area to deter crime.

The strategic planning meeting will be held on November 6th at 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Police Department’s north precinct.