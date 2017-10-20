Austin vs Muscle Shoals; Hazel Green vs Athens; Albertville vs Fort Payne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Austin Black Bears defending their region champion title in the Trojan's house this week. Black Bears made themselves right at home blowing out Muscle Shoals 42-14.

Athens on a four-game win streak faced off against a Hazel Green team on three-game skid, both teams trying to keep playoff hopes alive this week.

The Golden Eagles came out slinging the ball. They got the moves to make the ball boys dance, and the Trojans did not. Athens wins 29-12 over Hazel Green.

Over in Class 6A, Region 7, Albertville and Fort Payne looking to stay alive in the playoff hunt as well. The third and fourth spots in the region still up for grabs.

It was a bit of a rough start for both teams but that Aggie defense works it out. Albertville wins it, 16-7 final score.