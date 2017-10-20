× Alabama unemployment rate matches all-time low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state says Alabama’s unemployment rate has matched its all-time low.

The governor’s office says the preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate for September is 3.8 percent. That matches the state’s lowest recorded unemployment rate set in April 2007.

“We’ve been working extremely hard over the past six months to bring Alabama’s unemployment rate down, and today’s news shows that our efforts are paying off,” Governor Ivey said. “This is truly an historic day, as we announce that Alabama’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been. When it comes to job creation, we are doing the right thing and momentum is on our side in Alabama. But, we won’t let up and we will continue recruiting new businesses and encouraging existing firms to expand. We can’t and won’t slow down just because we’ve reached this milestone.”

It also means Alabama’s jobless rate is below the national unemployment rate, which was 4.2 percent last month. That was a 16-year low nationally.

Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says employers continue to add positions and are beating job-growth projections.

“Nearly 23,000 more people are working now than last year and the number of unemployed is down by almost 50,000. Those numbers represent real workers, with real families, and indicate real progress in our economy,” said Washington.

The Alabama numbers represent 82,678 unemployed people in the state in September, down from almost 91,000 in August and 131,000 unemployed people a year ago.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2.4 percent. Wilcox County in rural western Alabama is highest at 8.9 percent.