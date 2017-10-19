× Look Up! Uranus will be visible to the naked eye

WASHINGTON — Uranus will be visible without using a telescope on October 19.

NASA says the seventh planet, named after the Greek god of the sky, will be clearly visible because it reaches opposition, meaning that it is lined up opposite to the sun and at its closest point to Earth.

“It’s visible all night long and its blue-green color is unmistakable. It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye — and for sure in binoculars,” according to NASA.

NASA says the ice giant will rise in the east along with the constellation Pisces.

The planet will be visible all month-long, but NASA scientists say the best opportunities to view it will come up on Nov. 4 and Nov. 30, the days just before the next full moons.

Uranus has the third largest diameter in our solar system and is four times wider than Earth. In perspective, if Earth was the size of a nickel, Uranus would be about as big as a softball, according to NASA. It has two sets of rings and 27 known moons.

The next time Uranus will be in opposition will be on Oct. 23, 2018. The blue-green planet is visible for several months on either side of opposition, every year.