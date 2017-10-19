Tennessee’s Butch Jones calls Alabama “Most complete football team I’ve seen in a number of years”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Alabama enters Saturday's game against Tennessee ranked first in the SEC in both total offense and total defense.

Butch Jones referenced those numbers and others while throwing out some lofty praise for the Crimson Tide this week.

"Probably the most complete football team I've seen in a number of years," said Jones, who is in his sixth year as the Volunteers' coach.

In addition to the total offense and total defense numbers, Jones talked about Alabama being No. 1 in the SEC in both scoring offense and scoring defense and No. 1 nationally in run defense.

