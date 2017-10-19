Student charged with felony for bring gun to Hazel Green High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - A Hazel Green High School student is facing felony charges after a gun was discovered to be in his possession on school property.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 18-year-old Adrian Lopez brought a gun to school and it fell onto the floor during class Thursday morning. It is unclear if the gun was loaded.

Authorities quickly contained the situation and the student was detained. No one was hurt during the incident.

Lopez is charged with certain persons forbidden from possession of a pistol, which is a Class C felony.

Hazel Green Principal, Darrell F. Long sent parents an email stating:

"This morning it was discovered that a student brought a gun to Hazel Green High School. The weapon was not discharged and was immediately secured. The Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation. The school notified parents about what occurred."

We are working to gather more information on this situation, check back for updates.