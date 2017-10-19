‘Pop Up Parks’ delights downtown Huntsville visitors again this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This weather is perfect for spending time in downtown Huntsville. 'Pop Up Parks' are on display once again in 10 parking spaces around the square.

The parks are free and open to the public. They open at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and stay open for 10 days. This year's theme is "A Vision for Huntsville."

"They are going to be doing a 'Wizard of Oz' type theme with the Randolph School," Ellery Miller with Downtown Huntsville Inc. explained. "Space & Rocket Center will be out here again, which we're excited for, and then the VBC and Huntsville Havoc, they'll have a goal set up and a hockey stick, and hockey puck so you can actually play."

Each of the parking spaces is sponsored by a company or a non-profit. Green Bus Brewing is serving an exclusive new beer called "Pop Up Pilsner".

'Pop Up Parks' is presented by Maynor & Mitchell Eye Center.