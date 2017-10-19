Nearly 600,000 stuffed animals recalled because of faulty music box crank

Hundreds of thousands of wind-up musical plush toys are being recalled. The metal wind-up mechanism, that’s turned to play music, that may detach from the toy. That poses a choking hazard to young children.

This recall involves Carter’s®, Child of Mine®, Guess How Much I Love You® and Just One You® brands. They were sold in variety of animal characters and colors. The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label.

The toys were sold at Carter’s, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online from January 2016 through August 2017 for between $11 and $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from young children and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.

Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.com or online at www.kidspreferred.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.