Marshall County implements new JROTC program for students

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — There’s a new opportunity for students in Marshall County. It’s one that school leaders hope will give them another avenue when they’re looking at life after high school.

The system implemented a JROTC program at Marshall Technical School. It’s a first for Marshall County Schools. “It’s going to teach them a lot of leadership skills, a lot of responsibility,” explained Staff Sergeant James Lee, “We’ll get into other things too, land navigation and stuff like that so it will teach them to work as a team.”

Lee is the JROTC instructor. He hopes the program will give the students the skills they need to bridge the gap between high school and life after that.

“Not only does it add an additional career pathway option for our students, but it also adds scholarship opportunities,” said Superintendent Cindy Wigley.

Students in the Marshall County School system can participate. “City system students can attend. Boaz, Albertville, and Guntersville,” Wigley added.

She continued to say that it’s another opportunity for students when looking at life after high school. “Marshall Technical School is the gem of our school system, and we really want to add to it.”

“I would like to see their leadership ability grow in this program,” Lee said, “It will help them out in the workplace later on.”

The local legislative delegation supported part of the salary for the instructor, making the program possible.