× Madison Police Foundation to host third annual ‘Halloween Bash’ Oct. 27

MADISON, Ala. – Looking for some grown-up Halloween fun? The Madison Police Foundation aims to please with its third annual “Halloween Bash.”

It will take place Friday, October 27th. The bash is open to the public and will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Insanity Skate Park in Madison. The event features Groove Band, dinner, door prizes, raffles, a costume contest and a cash bar. Tables seating eight are still available for $300.00 and individual tickets are still available for $40.00 each. Call Jennifer at (256) 656-8911 or Teresa at (256) 759-3970 to purchase tables or tickets.

The Madison Police Foundation is a nonprofit organization supported by the community to promote business and citizen participation in maintaining a safe community. The foundation aims to provide funding for activities that promote the welfare, image, and safety of the City of Madison and its residents.