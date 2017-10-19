× Madison County Health Department offers multiple free clinics for you to get your flu shot

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Health Department wants to make sure you and your loved ones stay healthy this flu season. That is why they are offering several opportunities during the month of October to get your vaccination for free!

Free clinics are scheduled on:

October 11- District 2/Madison City Hall located at 100 Hughes Road Madison AL 35758 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

October 17 – District 6 Harrison Wellness Center 6156 Pulaski Pike Huntsville AL (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

October 19 – District 1 Shed located at 9457 Moores Mill Road New Market AL 35761 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

October 23 – District 5 Bailey Cove Public Library located at 1409 Weatherly Plaza Huntsville (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

October 26 – District 4 Monrovia Community Center located at 254 Allen Drake Road (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

October 30 – Madison County Health Department located at 301 Max Luther Drive (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

The Madison County Health Department asks that clinic participants bring their insurance cards.