Limestone County teacher ends long battle with breast cancer

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - East Limestone Middle School said goodbye to math teacher Teresa Wade this week. Wade had been fighting breast cancer for several years. "They told her last week when she went in there was nothing else they could do for her," East Limestone Middle School teacher Carmen Mitchell said.

Though she had been fighting cancer for years, she continued working up until six weeks before she died. "At that point, she was having a hard time writing and using her right side of her body, but she was here still teaching and working with the kids. She said she would rather be here with the kids than at home by herself," Mitchell said.

Eighth-grader Emma Hines was Wade's student in the 6th-grade. "She would always send us home with a smile on our face, she greeted us at the door every day," she explained.

Mitchell said she would love to still see her friend walking the 6th-grade hallway. "We had a bond over math and science, something I'm going to miss is just her. Who she was, what she brought, and how she helped me," Mitchell explained.

Though Mitchell is sad about losing a friend she is grateful Wade is no longer hurting. Teresa Wade leaves behind a husband and two sons.