Florence police searching for robbery suspect; Sex offenders wanted

FLORENCE, Ala. – Investigators need the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect caught on camera in Florence.

On September 29th, Florence police said a man spent several minutes in a store aisle stuffing items into a plastic bag.

Security members of Walmart on Cloverdale Road watched as he was trying to hide the items.

When he tried to leave, security met him at the garden center exit. While they were trying to keep him from leaving the suspect pushed the security team aside. That action turned the $250 theft into a robbery. Hopefully, someone can help Florence investigators identify him.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office has arrest warrants for two sex offenders.

Robert Dariel Hudson has failed to register as a sex offender and right now they don’t know where he might be. He was recently fired from his job in Russellville, and is known to have friends in Florence.

Alton Dewayne Witt is a convicted sex offender who has also failed to register. The sheriff’s office says his last known address was in Tuscumbia, and he is also known to frequent the Cherokee area. Witt also has an arrest warrant in Sheffield.

If you have information to help authorities locate any of these people call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. A cash reward is available for each one of these individuals.

To reach an operator by phone call (256)386-8685.

If texting is a better option, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES).

All correspondence with the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is kept anonymous.