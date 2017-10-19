Bye week comes at a perfect time for Alabama A&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M is heading into its bye week feeling pretty good about itself, the Bulldogs 3-1 in SWAC play, trailing Alcorn State by just half a game in the east division. Despite the solid play, most recently a 49-14 win over Mississippi Valley State, head coach James Spady says the off week couldn't have come at a better time. A&M has some things to take care of if it wants to make a run at a conference title. "We have a bunch of guys that are banged up. Guys you see playing in games that you see like, they must be healthy, that's just not true," coach Spady said. "They have to heal up, that's the most useful thing for the bye. It's going to also be useful for us to go out and recruit. The 3rd and final thing that really answers your question, fundamentally is we have to spend time making sure we didn't create some bad habits."