Bob Jones Homecoming Parade to impact traffic on Hughes Road during Thursday's rush hour

MADISON, Ala. – The Bob Jones High School Homecoming Parade is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in Madison. Police will start closing down portions of Hughes Road at 4:45.

Portal Lane will close first, at approximately 3:30, for the parade line-up to begin at 4:00.

The parade will travel from Portal Lane, turn north onto Hughes, and end at Bob Jones High School at Eastview.

All side streets will be closed for the parade, and will reopen as the end of the parade passes them.

Roads should all be back open by 7:00 p.m.