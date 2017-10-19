Attorney General Steve Marshall helps raise awareness for domestic violence, shows support for victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to a group of local leaders and community members Thursday in Marshall County at an event to honor victims of domestic violence.

Former Marshall County District Attorney, now Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall came back home to Guntersville Thursday morning. In a packed room dotted with purple, Marshall spoke about a topic that isn't easy to discuss. "Today is a moment to reflect on the fact that it's a national month to be able to look at domestic violence as a country, to be able to reflect on what it is that we're doing to be able to stop it, but also to acknowledge those families that suffer from this," Marshall said.

That's what the event was aimed to do: honor and support victims of domestic violence. "It's going on. It happens way too much in this society, and it's something that we have to make sure that we take a strong stand on and push back against," Marshall added.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services, an organization that serves Marshall, DeKalb, and Cherokee counties, put on the event. Marshall spoke to a crowd of law enforcement, local leaders and community members about what's being done and what can be done.

"We need to talk about what we're doing with shelters around the state; that there are opportunities for individuals who suffer as victims of domestic violence, that there are places they can go that are safe and people there to take care of them, and beyond that, to raise awareness for this issue continually," Marshall said.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services provides direct and indirect services to victims of domestic violence and can be reached online by following this link, or by calling (256)891-0019.