ALE issues missing child alert for missing Daphne teen

DAPHNE, Ala. – The Daphne, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

13-year-old Malachi Mark Callison, was last seen in Daphne on October 19, 2017.

Alabama Law Enforcement describes him as being a 5’1″, 110 pound male. He has brown eyes, and blonde or strawberry hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and possibly wearing a green and black fedora hat.

If you have any information please contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-621-9100 or call 911.