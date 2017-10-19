× ADPH investigates confirmed case of tuberculosis at Troy University

TROY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed that a case of pulmonary tuberculosis has been identified in a Troy University student. Officials said the student was enrolled on the university’s main campus.

According to ADPH, health officials notified the university of plans to investigate a case of tuberculosis Wednesday. ADPH said they are working closely with the university to ensure that students and employees are quickly screened.

Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer, Disease Control and Prevention, stated, “We are working very closely with the university to develop and implement a screening plan. As with any identified case of tuberculosis in Alabama, ADPH will implement precautionary testing, investigation and control measures.”

ADPH added that they are also working with university officials to identify students enrolled in classes as well as faculty and staff, who might have been in close contact with the student. According to the ADPH, “close contact” is defined generally as spending an extended amount of time with the subject in a physically close environment. Those who were in contact with the individual have been notified and testing begins Thursday.

Tuberculosis is a treatable and preventable disease. Persons who were in close contact with the suspect case will be rapidly assessed and appropriate preventive measures taken, according to ADPH officials. The Health Department recommends that only those who were in close contact with the student need to be tested.