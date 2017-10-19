× 3rd Fastenal business broken into this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are trying to figure out who broke into the Fastenal business on Wall Triana overnight. They say this is the third Fastenal store that has been broken into this week.

Police responded to the store, located south of Interstate 565, just before midnight when the alarm went off. When they arrived, they found a smashed-in door.

Investigators found several power tools had been taken from the store.

Officers took search dogs out to the scene, but didn’t track anyone down.

On Tuesday, thieves broke into the Fastenal on Spacegate Drive, where they got away some merchandise from the store. Police also told us someone broke into the Fastenal store in Decatur on Wednesday.

There are eight Fastenal locations in north Alabama.

Police hope anyone with information about these break-ins will call investigators at 256-722-7100.