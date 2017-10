Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't miss the world-famous Vienna Boys Choir, performing Bella Italia. For more than 500 years the Vienna Boys Choir has delighted and thrilled listeners of all ages. The Huntsville Chamber Music Guild Celebrity Concert Series will bring this legendary choir to Huntsville on October 21.

The concert is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church on Airport Road. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online here.