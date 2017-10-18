Popular brew-tastin’ benefit, ‘Pro Bono Brews’ returns to Huntsville Roundhouse Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Not all beers are created equal, but it’s fun to try a few and see which ones suit your taste! Here’s your chance to do that and help out a hard-working organization this Friday, October 20th.

Huntsville’s Fifth Annual Pro Bono Brews returns to benefit the Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program (MCVLP) and Free the Hops. Pro Bono Brews is a casual event showcasing a sampling of craft beers from 18 Alabama breweries at the Historic Huntsville Depot Roundhouse. Enjoy a crisp fall evening full of great beer, Cajun food, a wine table, live music, and a silent auction.

Below is a gallery of this year’s participating breweries:

This is MCVLP’s main fundraising event. MCVLP is a non-profit that provides legal help for people in need. It has a three-person staff and many local attorneys that volunteer to help them during community outreach events as well as during days in court. Thousands of hours are logged annually by these lawyers and thousands of clients are helped each year. This fundraiser is a great help to them as they try to help other people!

Date: October 20, 2016

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Location: Historic Roundhouse Depot

Tickets: Tickets may be purchased online at www.probonobrews.com/tickets

Price: Tickets are $30/person in advance; $40/person at the door; Tickets include admission, food ticket, tasting glass, and 5 beer tasting tokens. Additional beer tokens are available for purchase at the event.