Police arrest suspect in downtown parking garage sexual attacks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police have arrested one of the suspects wanted in sexual attacks on women, during the day in the downtown Clinton Avenue Parking Deck. Police said another suspect was arrested Wednesday in “a similar incident in another part of town,” but they did not release other details in that arrest.

Toma Roderick Mastin, 24, was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday morning. He’s charged with Public Lewdness. Police believe Mastin is the man in surveillance video released last week wearing a black hat.

Police say Mastin approached a woman and exposed himself during the daytime in the parking garage.

Police are still looking for another man in a similar crime, who they say sexually attacked different women in the same parking deck, during the daytime. They released surveillance images of that suspect to WHNT News 19 earlier this week.

Police say these crimes occurred over the past seven weeks.