Orionid Meteor Shower to Peak This Weekend

The annual Orionid Meteor Shower is here! We start to see Orionid meteors during late October when Earth moves into the debris path of the Halley comet. The debris burning up in Earth’s atmosphere is what creates the meteor shower.

The meteor shower peaks this Saturday morning, October 21st. Your best chance to see the shower will be before dawn Saturday morning, preferably away from any other light sources. The Orionid Meteor Shower isn’t the most active, but at the peak you could see up to 10-20 meteors per hour.

The meteor extends into early November, but the number of meteors you’ll be able to see drops off fast after this weekend.

The meteors radiate from the Orion constellation, but you don’t have to be looking at Orion to see the meteors. Just grab a sweater and look up!