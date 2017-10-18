Medication round-up scheduled for Oct. 27 in Marshall County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- The Marshall County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) partnered with the Marshall County District Attorney's Office to hold a supervised collection of prescription and non-prescription drugs for safe disposal.

You'll have a chance to safely dispose of your old or unwanted medications at four different locations on October 27 from 9 - 12.

Those locations are:

Albertville Senior Center

Arab Rec Center

Guntersville Rec Center

Boaz Senior Center

RSVP started this event years ago to give people a chance to get rid of unwanted medications properly. Throwing them in the trash can endanger children and pets. It could also put them in the wrong hands. Flushing the medications creates significant environmental problems.

RSVP is partnering with local police who will be at each site to ensure the safety of controlled substances. The District Attorney’s Office will be responsible for the safe disposal of the medicines collected. You're encouraged to bring your expired or unwanted prescription or over the counter medications to any one of the locations on October 27. You can drop them off without getting out of your car, and it's no questions asked. All medications except for syringes are welcome.