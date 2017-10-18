Madison County Commissioner continues work to do away with Ryland Pike and Hwy 72 intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- On Wednesday, the Madison County Commission took the next step in furthering the Jordan Road extension project, which will connect it to Highway 72.

Discussion over the project has been going on for about eight months, but the Madison County Commission voted on an appraisal for the Jordan Road extension project that brings it one step closer to reality.

"We've been in an ongoing project with ALDOT on the Jordan Road extension, that will access Highway 72 and hopefully eliminate the Ryland Pike intersection," explained Commissioner Craig Hill.

County Commissioner for District 3, Hill said the Ryland Pike and Highway 72 intersection is one of the deadliest in Madison County.

"I spent 25 years in that community and I cant tell you how many times as a community we realized just how deadly that intersection is," said Commissioner Hill.

He said this project is a chance to create a safer road, and they're taking it, "This is an opportunity to do away with that intersection and enter Highway 72 at a 90-degree angle, the line of sight is a lot safer. The entire project is safety driven."

As for the timeline, Hill said, "We believe in two years the project will be finished but in partnering with the state we are also on their timeline."

However long it takes, Hill said it's worth it, because it's making the community safer.