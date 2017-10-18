× Large police presence at north Huntsville home, Atkins Drive blocked off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police and HEMSI paramedics were called to a home in north Huntsville just after noon today for a shooting call. There are multiple investigators on the scene, and Atkins Drive has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

Huntsville Police have not been able to release any information about the situation just yet, but our crew on the scene can see yellow caution tape pulled across the street.

There is no word on specific injuries related to this incident.

