× Huntsville City Schools lands prestigious membership which allows for national innovation and collaboration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We already know we have some of the best and brightest students in our area. Now, that’s being recognized on a national level.

Akin announced the district’s acceptance into the League of Innovative Schools. Membership in the league means a relationship between Huntsville City Schools and dozens of exceptional districts around the country.

“By connecting with those research universities and other school systems, we will be able to move faster and enhance the innovation in our school system,” Superintendent Matt Akin said.

The league is made up of school district leaders, research institutions and businesses. That’s good news for students like senior Jordan Cooper.

“In industry, just like school, you need people to bounce ideas off of and somebody to tell you if it’s a good idea or a bad idea, and offer solutions for that,” Cooper said.

Those solutions encourage students’ drive.

“We believe that strong and innovative schools will ultimately continue to lead job creation in our area,” Akin said.

Ninety-three school districts in 33 states make up the League of Innovative Schools. Membership selection is based on a peer-review application process. Two other Alabama districts are also in the league.