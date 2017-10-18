Fisherman spot giant alligator on Flint Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - There's a video making its way around social media where some fishermen got a rare sight on Flint Creek in Morgan County.

Kenny Creel of Huntsville posted the video on Facebook recently showing what his son and stepfather spotted while they were out fishing last week. They weren't alone out on the water, a massive alligator was perched on a log, soaking up some sun.

So far, the video has already been viewed over 52,0000 times and has nearly 2,000 shares.