Federal investigation underway at Mays Computers & Outdoors in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - There's a federal investigation underway in Limestone County right now. Multiple government sectors of the Office of the Inspector General, included EPA and NASA, are at Mays Computers and Outdoors, located on Highway 72 west near Lindsay Lane.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office was called out to help the OIG's office with a search warrant, but have since been released.

We understand forensic investigators are inside the building, and we understand authorities are also questioning someone inside.

At this time, we don't know anything about what investigators are looking for.