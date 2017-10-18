Eason brothers use bond to propel Jemison offense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Problems at work should typically be left at the office, but when Daymond and Devin Eason walk off the football field, they head home together. Daymond, a sophomore, is Jemison's starting quarterback. Before the 2017 season, the Jags were in need of a center to snap him the ball, and the signal caller knew just the guy for the job. "He asked me who do I think should be center, I said my brother has been playing center his whole life," Daymond told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum. "So it would be better if you put him there."

It's their brotherly bond off the field that has helped the Jags become the highest scoring offense in class 5A this season. It's the kind of chemistry that just can'e be taught, because who's going to protect the quarterback better than his brother? "I love my brother and I know I would do anything to protect him," Devin said. "I won't let just nobody go back there and hit him of course."