Chattanooga woman receives award from Hollywood PD for putting herself in harm’s way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. - A Chattanooga woman received a certificate of honor from the Hollywood Police Department Wednesday after she put herself in harm's way assisting the chief with an arrest over the weekend.

"I stopped a car for speeding on County Road 213. When I made contact with the driver, I realized he was intoxicated," explained Chief Jason Hepler. Hepler then started to arrest the man, but he refused to cooperate.

It wasn't long before bystander Marolyn Brewster noticed the situation.

Brewster had stepped outside from eating lunch at Mud Creek. After watching the chief struggle with the arrest, she decided to step in. "When the chief got him down and I saw the chance to go in and help, I just got a hold of the leg and held on," explained Brewster

"I turned around and I realized that there was a woman back there and it was really shocking. I thought I was by myself for a minute," explained Chief Hepler. Before he could thank the woman for helping, Brewster had already walked away.

Chief Hepler created a post on Facebook, hoping to find the brave woman that assisted in the arrest. After a few dozen shares, he was linked back to Brewster and insisted on presenting her with the letter of accommodation, an award they haven't given out since 2014.

"When somebody does something really heroic or puts themselves in harm's way for law enforcement, we want to recognize that," said Chief Hepler. "They don't have to be there for us. We're there for them."

While honored to receive the award, Brewster said she didn't do it for recognition. Just to be of service. "I'm just glad my mother decided to have lunch there or I wouldn't have been there to help."