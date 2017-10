× Body found in Lake Guntersville, police investigating

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The deputy coroner or Marshall County confirms a body has been found in Lake Guntersville. The body was located near the Town Creek Fillin’ Station on Highway 227.

Guntersville Police and firefighters are on the scene.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information about this situation. We will update you as soon as we can.