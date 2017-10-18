× Beginning Nov. 1, Alabama drivers caught without liability insurance will face civil penalties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Beginning Wednesday, November 1 the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will begin enforcing a new law requiring drivers in the state to have liability insurance. Those caught uninsured will face a civil penalty.

During the 2016 legislation session, the Alabama Mandatory Liability Insurance Law was passed and signed by the governor requiring all Alabama motorists to have liability insurance. The law provides that no person shall operate, register or maintain registration of a motor vehicle designed to be used on a public road or highway unless it is covered by a liability insurance policy.

Alabama’s Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said, “There has been a grace period in enforcing that law to give motorists time to obtain the proper insurance coverage. Beginning Nov. 1, motorists are subject to a civil penalty if involved in a motor vehicle incident, the vehicle you are operating is not covered by the state’s mandatory liability insurance and you are not issued a citation for no insurance at the time of the incident.”

First offense: $200

Second offense: $300

Third or subsequent offenses: $400 each

Secretary Taylor added that drivers will face a 90-day driver license suspension if they do not pay the civil penalty within 45 days or request a hearing with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division. If a driver is issued a civil penalty, due process provides the option to appeal, and a hearing will be conducted to determine whether the motor vehicle being operated at the time of the motor vehicle incident was in compliance.

Alabama Department of Insurance Commissioner Jim Ridling said, “It just makes sense to have liability insurance on your vehicle because operating a motor vehicle without it drives up everyone’s rates. Do the right thing, and follow Alabama’s Mandatory Liability Insurance laws to help stabilize rates for Alabama insurance consumers.”