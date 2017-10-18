× 2 hurt during early-morning home invasion, police search for 2 masked men

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are looking for the two masked men who broke into an apartment on Sparkman Drive. Investigators say the men pistol-whipped the man inside the apartment, while his girlfriend jumped out of the second story window.

The incident happened around 2:45 this morning at the Overlook Apartments.

We understand the thieves got away with some cash. Police brought in K-9s to track the men, but didn’t find them.

Paramedics took the woman to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators ask you to call Huntsville Police if you know anything about this crime.