Young Tennessee quarterback eager to face top ranked Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano made his first career college start against South Carolina last weekend. The overall numbers weren't very impressive, just 11 of 18 for 133 yards and no touchdowns, but he did avoid turning the ball over. It only gets harder form here as the Vols try and beat Alabama for the first time since 2006, but the young QB says he's excited for the challenge. "I definitely know the history, and I'm definitely looking forward to it," Guarantano said. I know Alabama has always been a good team and they're hot right now. I'm excited for challenge. Personally I'm excited to see what type of test and ability I have verse Alabama. I know I have great teammates and great players around me, so I'm able to do the things I want to, so I'm just looking forward to it."