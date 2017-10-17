× North Courtland murder suspect released after court dismisses charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – One of two men accused in a double homicide in early July is free Tuesday, following a judge’s order.

Judge Angela Terry threw out the case against 23-year-old Tamorris Oneil Bolding, saying the court did not find probable cause.

Bolding, along with 16-year-old Kevin Deshaunn Deloney, was charged with two counts of capital murder following the fatal shooting of Jimmy Lee Bolding and James Lemark Madden on Rosa Parks Street in North Courtland.

Bolding was found dead in the front yard of the home, and Madden was found dead inside a mobile home on the property.

Early on, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said they had persons of interest, and announced the arrests three weeks after the murders.

Judge Terry dismissed the case without prejudice and Bolding was released immediately. Deloney was bound over to a grand jury in September.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell is disappointed in the dismissal but says they still have not received forensics results. He asked to expedite the transmission of the results, hoping they can lead to Bolding’s indictment despite Tuesday’s release.